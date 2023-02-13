Was Mikal Bridges the Suns’ Sacrifice?

DeMar DeRozan started out his career on the Toronto Raptors. He played there from 2009 to 2018 and was loved by fans as he was a key piece of that team.

Mikal Bridges started out his career on the Phoenix Suns. He played here from 2018 to 2023 and was loved by the fans as he was a key piece of this team.

In July of 2018, DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as the Raptors were able to get their hands on All-Star and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Bridges was just traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday so the Suns could get their hands on All-Star and Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

Many Raptors and Suns fans were heartbroken and extremely sad of what they lost in each deal. Yes, they were happy to get Kawhi and Durant, respectively, but it hurts to lose a player you love that has done so much for your franchise. Even when you’re getting a star in return.

In the following season after that DeMar-Kawhi trade, Toronto won their very first NBA title. Many see sacrificing DeRozan as a big reason why.

Is sacrificing the Warden the move that will get the Suns over the top and bring Phoenix their very first NBA title with the aid of superstar Kevin Durant now in town?

Well, only time will tell.

Wouldn’t it be nice to get it this season? Then Mikal and Cam J will get rings too.