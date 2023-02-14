Open Thread: Suns (31-27) vs. Kings (32-24)

Big game. Let’s break some hearts!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Suns Reacts Survey: Are Booker and Durant already the best 1-2 combo in Suns history?
- Game Preview: Suns looking the break Kings hearts on Valentine’s Day
- What will Darius Bazley’s role be with the Phoenix Suns?
- ‘A surreal feeling’: TJ Warren thrilled to reunite with Book, keep playing with Kevin Durant
- A look at Suns fifth starter and bench options after the Kevin Durant trade
- Quick thoughts: Could Stanley Johnson be a fit for the Phoenix Suns?
Loading comments...