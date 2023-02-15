OFFICIAL: Terrence Ross signs with Phoenix Suns

We got official word Tuesday night that Terrence Ross completed his buyout with the Orlando Magic and signed with the Phoenix Suns for the prorated veteran’s minimum. Ross, just like Devin Booker, is a CAA client, and his agent, Aaron Mintz, was included in Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin’s reporting of the official signing.

After Tuesday’s game — and notably, before the Ross signing became official — Monty Williams addressed the unfair nature of integrating newcomers:

“We’re gonna try to stick to the rotations we’ve had just because we want to try to develop a rhythm, and then you’re talking about Kevin [Durant] coming back and then Terrence once that becomes— *turns to team officials* can I say that? No? Okay, can you rewind that in Twitter world?”

Ross, who will wear no. 8 per the Suns’ official release, joins the Suns shooting 38.1% from three on 3.8 attempts per game this season and is turning the ball over less than once per game in 22.5 minutes.

He takes up the Suns’ 14th full roster spot, leaving the Suns with one more; it could go to a converted Ish Wainright, who has just one game left of eligibility on his two-way deal. Suns have also been reported as having interest in bringing in one final buyout signing, though the market remains a little muddied at the moment.