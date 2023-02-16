Live Video/Updates: Kevin Durant’s introductory press conference with the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are set to introduce Kevin Durant Tuesday afternoon with general manager James Jones and majority owner Mat Ishbia at the Footprint Center. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. MT and is embedded above.

Bright Side of the Sun publisher Dave King and I will be in attendance for Durant’s introduction. Expect a full transcription of comments from Durant, Jones and Ishbia, our own photos from the session and much more.

Throughout the conference, one of our Bright Side of the Sun reporters will update this story with important quotes from Durant. He is expected to give the Suns perhaps the boost they need to win their first-ever NBA championship, so this is a very important moment in the franchise’s history.

Here is the latest on what is transpiring from Durant’s press conference.

Press Conference Updates:

— Kevin Durant said the Suns’ culture under Monty Williams stood out to him and appealed to him as a preferred destination. Said he is very excited to be a part of a group with him, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

“I’m looking forward to adding to it.”

— Durant said he feels he and Booker are similar in the fact they are adaptable and versatile players. Mentioned their experience in Tokyo in the 2020 Olympics when discussing Booker.

— Durant said he’s been a part of championship teams in which the coaches have been the leaders and he’s excited to learn from Williams.

“It starts with James and Monty… they oversee what they do every day.”

“The attention to detail is something I love.”

— Mat Ishbia said he’s incredibly excited and that Suns fans are “the best in the country.”

Durant on Phoenix’s fans: “I still feel like I got to prove myself every day… I can tell how dedicated they are to the team… I want to reach that every day.”

— Durant on the Suns’ championship chances:

“I think we got all the pieces to be successful… Monty’s a champion as a coach, and we have guys that have been there.

“We got to put it together and I’m looking forward to going to work.”

— Durant said there is always pressure on him since he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. The crowd erupted in cheers.

— Durant on his time in Brooklyn:

“It was a lot of ups and downs… we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to accomplish in terms of winning a championship.”

Said he’s enjoyed the grind and he got a bit emotional since he described the experience with the Nets after he tore his Achilles.

“At the end of the day, I love the grind… I wish them the best going forward, they have a bright future.”

— Our Dave King asks: What is it about Devin Booker that makes all-time greats like you and Chris Paul want to come to the Suns? (And) When are you going to play?

On Booker: “He’s a pure game. He can score from every area the floor with efficiency. He’s athletic… last game, he had two dunks, it surprised me a little bit.

“He’s just such a quiet, efficient scorer… he’s one of those players I really admire. People will be doing classes on him once he’s done playing.”

On his potential return: “I don’t know, but hopefully soon. Hopefully you can feel my enthusiasm, getting out there to play…

— Durant said he wasn’t sure what happened when Kyrie Irving requested a trade for the Nets and that he hoped it would have worked out.

— “It’s definitely evolved. I felt like once I came to the league, Phoenix was one of the top teams in the league… they always had solid teams, always respected. When you came here, you knew it was a battle. You knew the crowd was going to be in it.

“This is one of the cities I’ve always respected, and I’m glad it was able to come full circle.