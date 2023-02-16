 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns Solar Panel Podcast: Bright Side breaks down Kevin Durant press conference

Kevin Durant is a Phoenix Sun. ‘Nuff said.

By Trevor_Booth
Kevin Durant was officially introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns Thursday afternoon at the Footprint Center, and we have you covered!

Bright Side of the Sun publisher Dave King, ‘The Sports Kave’ host Paul Richardson and reporter Trevor Booth break down everything from Durant’s introductory event, in which he talked about his belief in the team to win a championship, his relationship with Devin Booker and Monty Williams and much more.

The guys also broke down if the Suns should sign Ish Wainwright through the remainder of the season or pursue another buyout candidate. We gave our thoughts on John Wall, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love as potential options here.

Stay tuned to Bright Side of the Sun for a full transcription from Durant’s press conference, photos and more.

