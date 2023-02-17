Full schedule for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend will take place Friday through Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This will be the 72nd All-Star game played in the NBA’s history. The game was first played at the Boston Garden in 1951 and has become one of the most celebrated parts of the NBA’s season.

This will also be the sixth season in which captains – the leading vote-getters in each conference – will lead the teams in the game. The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James will lead one squad while the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo will guide another.

James has captained each of the six seasons since this style was introduced, while this will be Antetokounmpo’s third (Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant captained the Eastern Conference as a member of the Brooklyn Nets in each of the last two seasons).

Here are the All-Stars as listed by each conference.

Note: Unlike previous seasons, the All-Star teams will be selected right before the game Sunday.

All-Star Rosters

West

Starters

G Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

F Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Bench

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)*

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)*

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)**

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)**

Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail-Blazers)

Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Coach: Mike Malone (Denver Nuggets, for Team LeBron)

﻿

East

Starters

Kyrie Irving (selected as member of Brooklyn Nets, is now with Dallas Mavericks)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

C Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Bench

Kevin Durant (selected as member of Nets, is now with Suns)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento Kings)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Coach: Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics, will coach Team Giannis)

Friday, Feb. 17

– Jordan Rising Stars Practice (10:30 a.m. MT) NBA TV

– Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (3:30 p.m. MT) NBA TV and NBA App

– Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (5 p.m. MT) ESPN

– Jordan Rising Stars (7 p.m. MT) TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

– NBA All-Star Practice, presented by AT&T (11 a.m. MT) NBA TV

– NBA All-Star Media Day, presented by AT&T (11 a.m. MT) NBA App

– NBA x HBCU Classic, presented by AT&T (2 p.m. MT) NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2

– NBA commissioner Adam Silver news conference (5 p.m. MT) NBA TV and NBA App

– State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (6 p.m. MT) TNT

Sunday, Feb. 19

– NBA Legends Awards (11 a.m. MT) NBA TV and NBA App

– NBA G-League Next Up Game (1 p.m. MT) NBA TV

– All-Star Game Tip-Off Pregame Show (4 p.m. MT) TNT

– All-Star Draft, presented by Jordan Brand (5:30 p.m. MT) TNT

– NBA All-Star Game, (6:30 p.m. MT) TNT

DraftKings Odds

For those wondering, Team LeBron (-3 at DraftKings) is currently favored to win the All-Star Game. James’ teams have won each of the five games in which there have been captains.

DraftKings lists the over/under for the game at 325.5 points.

