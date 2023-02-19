SBN Reacts: Booker-Durant are the Suns best duo ever, by a wide margin

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans of all teams across the country.

Sign up here to join Reacts.

They won’t play in the All-Star game today due to injuries, but the new Phoenix Suns combo are likely to take the court together for the first time when play resumes after the All-Star Break.

Booker, voted an All-Star the last three years, was the Western Conference Player of the Month for Oct/Nov this season for leading a CP-less Suns to the top of the West while posting 29 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds for the first six weeks of the season. He suffered ankle and groin strains, though, and was not voted in to the midseason classic because he missed all but two games over the two months before voting closed out.

Durant, voted an All-Star starter the last eight seasons (by fans, media, players) and to the game overall for the last 13 years, will named an All-Star again this year but will not play today due to recovery from that knee injury he suffered in early January.

The two once played together on the Team USA National Olympic team, winning Gold in 2021.

The two have yet to take the court as Suns, but fans already believe they are the best duo ever.

Of course, some of this is recency bias.

As Charles Barkley himself said this past week, Durant has to at least lead the Suns to the NBA Finals like he did. Chris Paul as Book’s sidekick did the same. Nash and Stoudemire made three Conference Finals in six years together.

There’s a lot of work to do. But suffice to say that Suns fans believe a whole lot of good things are about to become reality.

Sign up here to join Reacts so you can participate in future votes.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.