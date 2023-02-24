Fanning the Flames - Coming Down the Stretch

Paul is MIA this week so we’re joined by Boyd and Nate from the Aussie Suns Fans Podcast and Sam Good as we discuss the home stretch of the Phoenix Suns’ season, including:

Kevin Durant’s upcoming debut in a Suns uniform;

Who the fifth starter should be; and

Where the Suns will finish in the West.

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!