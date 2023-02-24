 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fanning the Flames - Coming Down the Stretch

The first Fanning the Flames podcast post-KD. We’ve come a long way.

By SoSaysJ
Paul is MIA this week so we’re joined by Boyd and Nate from the Aussie Suns Fans Podcast and Sam Good as we discuss the home stretch of the Phoenix Suns’ season, including:

  • Kevin Durant’s upcoming debut in a Suns uniform;
  • Who the fifth starter should be; and
  • Where the Suns will finish in the West.

