Devin Booker passes Steve Nash to become Suns’ all-time leading three-point shooter

Already well-embedded into the local community and culture, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker continued etching his name into Suns’ all-time record books. With 1,052 made three-pointers and counting, Booker is your all-time leading three-point shooter in Suns’ history.

Getting to 1,052 was a bit more laborious than we were ready for. Going into the final game before the break — a loss to the Clippers — Booker was just one three behind Steve Nash for the record. He proceeded to shoot 1-6 that night, leaving us waiting the entirety of the break with him tied for the record.

Then in the first game back from the break — Friday’s 124-115 win over OKC — Booker missed his first five attempts from three, before finishing 1-7 on the night, cashing on an early dagger to take a double-digit lead with two minutes remaining in the game.

Asked for his thoughts after the game, Booker understands the weight of the achievement:

“It means a lot. To be in the company of a name like Steve Nash, somebody that I have a ton of respect for, and one of my first games here as a Phoenix Sun was his Ring of Honor night and just somebody I have always kept in contact with and just to understand what he’s done for this franchise. Two-time MVP, the list goes on and on and so just to be on top of that list now and the organization that took a chance on me as an 18-year-old kid is very important.”

Booker sits at 9th on the Suns’ all-time minutes list, making it that much more impressive to pass up Nash, who’s 6th in minutes and played 5,600 more than Booker. Nash is tops in two other categories — assists (6,997) and turnovers (2,301). Booker is top 10 in both, but is still well behind the top spots.

Booker recently entered the top 5 in points, but is still about 3,500 behind Walter Davis for the lead, putting him on pace to reach the top spot during the 2024-25 season.

Based on his current rate of 2.3 made threes per game with over 20 game remaining in the regular season, he could reach an all-time mark of 1,100 by season’s end. While we obviously can’t highlight all 1,050-plus made threes in Booker’s career, let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the more memorable ones:

Feb. 4, 2017: 27 points in second quarter alone, including 5-5 from three.

Dec. 4, 2017: Unreal shot-making as explained — and defended — by JJ Redick as part of a 46-point game in a win over Philadelphia.

Feb. 17, 2018: Won the 2018 three-point contest while setting a record with 28 threes in a single round.

Feb. 1, 2021: Game-winning three assisted by Chris Paul in Paul’s first season in Phoenix

June 3, 2021: Career-high 8 3PM (regular season career-high is 6) on 10 attempts in a closeout game 6 @ LA Lakers, finished with 47 points total.