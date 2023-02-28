It’s here! Kevin Durant debut set for Wednesday at Charlotte

After a solid practice on Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns expect superstar Kevin Durant to make his Phoenix Suns debut on the road against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Durant spoke to media about the looming debut:

“I feel great. I’m looking forward to this opportunity to play again. It’s been a long time. I was having fun out there before I got injured, so I look forward to going out there and picking up where I left off.”

Durant acknowledged that there may be some growing pains as he integrates himself into Phoenix’s program as well as reacclimating himself back to the court in general. As far as the what he can bring right away, Durant mentioned his “versatility”:

“I know that can help me in a lot of different areas on both ends of the court, being able to shoot the ball from different areas of the floor can help me even if I might not know every small subtlety in a play, I can still try to figure it out just by moving.”

Durant added that he’s looking forward to taking what he’s learned with the team in the last couple weeks with long practices, showing up early, and staying after late and applying that to the games.

As for what to expect in Charlotte, as one star debuts, another exits for the season. LaMelo Ball, who seems like the one sure thing on the Hornets’ roster going forward, fractured his right ankle on Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Hornets shouldn’t pose much of a threat to spoil Durant’s debut, but don’t let them hear me say that; despite being one of the worst teams throughout the season, Charlotte’s currently on a 5-game win streak that’s taken them out of the top tier for tank standings.

Look for Durant and the Suns (what a weird thing to type, still) to end Charlotte’s streak on Wednesday.