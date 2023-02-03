Shams: Suns a potential suitor for disgruntled Kyrie Irving

It’s happened. What many thought was too good to be true for the Brooklyn Nets appears to be just that. And the Phoenix Suns could benefit from the instability in Brooklyn.

No, we’re not talking about Kevin Durant.

While he was the subject of much debate and rumor throughout the past off-season, it is superstar counterpoint, Kyrie Irving, who appears to be unhappy, frustrated with his contract situation, and looking to move on from the Nets.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Kyrie Irving has been at the center of much debate throughout his career and throughout the beginning of the season. He missed 53 games last season due to being unvaccinated. He was suspended earlier this season for posting a tweet linked to an anti-Semitic documentary. Flat earth, anyone?

Since his return from his suspension, the performance on the court from Kyrie has been stellar. He has averaged 27.2 points per game in his last 32 games on 49.5% shooting from the field including 39.9% from beyond the arc. Kyrie has been a vital cog in the reemergence of the Brooklyn Nets as a viable championship contender. The team currently sits at 31-20 and is fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The one /two punch that is KD and Kyrie appeared to be nearly unstoppable, although the team is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

It felt almost too good to be true, and that is why we have been waiting for the second shoe to drop. Nothing relative to Kyrie Irving has gone his long without some controversy or frustration, justified or not.

The primary issue Kyrie Irving has had with the Brooklyn Nets is he has not received a contract extension. Much of the past off-season was spent within the confines of that conversation, and it’s part of the reason as to why Kevin Durant rumors existed. While the team extended Durant, they didn’t extend his superstar counterpart, which caused frustration for the 12-time All-Star.

Kyrie has hit a point in which he has demanded a trade, for if he doesn’t get traded, he will enter free agency as the Nets have not extended him.

Enter the Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Kyrie brings with him a lot of extracurricular activities and an eccentric personality. We know that. But if you’re talking purely basketball talent, Kyrie’s talent is darn near unrivaled. His handles are considered the best in the NBA, he can score in all three levels, and he has an extremely high basketball IQ.

Phoenix could benefit from his assistance for the remainder of the season, knowing that he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

That is where this gets interesting. If the Suns truly are engaged in talks with Brooklyn for Kyrie, how much is too much to give up for Kyrie Irving? They are one of the teams that could put together a mutually beneficial deal.

Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of facilitating a deal with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in championship pursuit. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2023

Because of Kyrie’s stated willingness to be traded, the Nets have lost a lot of leverage. It’s either get something for him now or nothing by the end of the season. The Nets must determine what constitutes a reasonable ransom for one of the NBA’s most talented players.

As it pertains to the Suns, Jae Crowder is an obvious piece of a potential trade to the Brooklyn Nets. His $10M salary allows for the Suns to begin the stacking of salaries to match the $36.5M that Kyrie is making.

You have two potential options that you could explore. The first is to stack salaries and sweeten the pot with draft picks.

That would mean Jae Crowder, Dario Saric, Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson, and two first round picks for half of a season of Kyrie Irving.

The advantage and appeal for the Nets here is Cameron Johnson and the picks. Both Saric and Crowder, much akin to Irving, are expiring contracts. You have to be careful as to not to leverage too much of your future for 30 games of Kyrie, but this an attractive deal for both sides.

The second option is to view this purely through the “basketball is a business” lens. Again, trade Jae Crowder, as well as the Point God.

You add one first round pick to this transaction, and it appears to be sweeter.

CP3 is 37 years old. His contract is partially guaranteed. These are cases both for and against trading him. This also does compromise the organic chemistry created by James Jones with this organization, but it is a clear upgrade of that position.

Would Brooklyn really want this?

There is a third factor in all of this.

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to be connected to Kyrie as well. Both teams lack the same flexibility the Suns do, although Dallas does have more ties to Irving. Russell Westbrook is the only true asset the Lakers can move off of; they don’t have control of their pics following the Anthony Davis trade.

As for the Mavericks, they might be the Suns greatest competition for Irving's services.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison, a former Nike executive, and coach Jason Kidd have longstanding relationships with Kyrie Irving. Dallas desperately needs co-star alongside Luka Doncic.



Big questions: 1) How much are Mavs willing to give up? 2) Would they make long-term commitment? https://t.co/FpylL9WQ6Z — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 3, 2023

Their 2023 first round draft pick will go to the Knicks following the Porzingis trade, unless Dallas finished with a top 10 pick. Spencer Dinwiddie and his $18M contract would surely be part of the deal. You know, the Dinwiddie that Brooklyn traded to Washington in 2021?

We return to the lack of leverage the Nets have. Something is better than nothing, and that’s what they’ll get if they don’t trade Kyrie at the end of the season.

Nets GM Sean Marks has plenty to think about and surely is fielding numerous calls from numerous organizations right now. Hopefully James Jones is one of them, right?

So what will happen? What other trades exist? What do you think of Bright Siders?