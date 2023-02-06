SBN Reacts: Fans got it right — Suns will be ‘incredibly active’ under new ownership

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to join Reacts.

Late last week, you all took a survey to predict which teams would be the most active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, at 1pm AZ time.

Shockingly enough, y’all have already been proven right!

First, you guessed correctly that the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were the teams that most need to make a splash and SPLASH they all did in trying to one-up each other for the inconceivable Kyrie Irving!

Not only did the Mavericks give up two starters and a 2029 unprotected first round pick for Irving, but Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report also found out something that no one ever finds out — the losing offers. When was the last time you heard of a trade, and then within hours, on that same day, you heard exactly what offers were declined? Almost never. And never to the liking of those organizations.

In the losers’ bracket: the Suns had indeed offered both Jae Crowder AND Chris Paul along with a first round pick while the Lakers offered Russell Westbrook AND their only two tradable first round picks in 2027 and 2029. For a team that still has Durant and HAS to contend to keep him around, it sure seems like the Suns 2-starter-1-FRP offer is better than the Mavs offer, but I’m not the Nets so clearly I’m wrong on that.

According to Shams Charania, the Nets wanted more than that from the Suns, and the Suns declined.

Phoenix offered a package around Paul, Jae Crowder and one first-round pick, sources said. The offer was made within the first 18 hours of Irving’s trade request, and it’s believed that three first-round picks could have clinched a deal, multiple league sources said. However, the Suns never added those picks and failed to make a better offer, beginning to lose interest in a trade for Irving as time went on.

The Suns are open for business. They may hate that their trade package was leaked, likely by the Nets, but it’s clear they are willing to go all in this week. Shams also shared this in his article yesterday.

With new owner Mat Ishbia set to take over the Suns this upcoming week, Phoenix has emerged as an intriguing organization to monitor ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The Suns want to continue building around All-NBA star Devin Booker, center Deandre Ayton and forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. However, the future of Chris Paul is uncertain beyond this season as Paul has a partial guarantee of half of his salary for next season. The Suns are known as a potential suitor for Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, but once Irving became available, Phoenix shifted its focus to the Irving market. The Suns are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster, as Ishbia is expected to be a resourceful, open-minded team owner. -Shams

So you voters were right that the Suns, along with the Lakers and Raptors, will be quite busy on the phones this week.

With the trade market so hot and heavy, with 30 different teams trying to create leverage against others, keep your ears open and eyes on social media — and here, of course — for breaking rumors and news.

Watch out for what happens in Toronto, with the Suns already interested in most of the pieces they might consider trading — Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.

Also watch out for the Utah Jazz, who are looking for FRPs for good role players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr.

Watch out for everyone, actually...

Sign up here to join Reacts so you can participate in future votes.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.