 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OPEN THREAD: Book is back! Suns-Nets on TNT Tuesday night

Join the conversation!

By Brandon Duenas
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker plays basketball tonight! Let’s go!!!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun