Game Recap: Suns take down Nets for 3rd straight win, 116-112

The Suns made things interesting at the end, but ultimately took care of business for their 3rd straight win.

By Brandon Duenas
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns made things a little too interesting, but at the end of the day, they secured their 3rd straight victory in Devin Booker’s return on the day Mat Ishbia officially took over as owner. You can’t ask for a better day than that as a Suns fan.

Phoenix improves to 30-26 on the season and have won 9 of their last 11 games. They now sit in the 5th seed out West and are just 1.5 games back from the 3rd seeded Kings.

The Suns secured the season sweep against the Nets with a 116-112 win on Tuesday night.

The question many were asking in regard to the development of the young core was how Bridges and Ayton would play upon Booker’s return. Well, it’s safe to say they answered that question in a promising fashion.

The dynamic duo combined for 56 points on 36 shots to go with 23 rebounds. Deandre Ayton was especially sensational, controlling the interior on both ends and completely outplaying Nic Claxton.

He made history in the process.

Key Performers

Deandre Ayton — 35 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal, 14-18 FG.

Mikal Bridges — 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 8-18 FG.

Devin Booker — 19 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 6-15 FG.

Cam Thomas — 43 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 11-23 FG, (18-20 FT).

1st Half

The Suns came out a little slow out of the gates, but found a rhythm as the opening frame went on.

Devin Booker connected on his first field goal in his return.

The Suns trailed by one point heading into the second quarter. Ayton chipped in with 6 points and 4 rebounds on 3-4 shooting in the 1st.

Devin Booker scored 8 points on 3-4 shooting in just 5 minutes of action, including a tough fadeaway jumper that floated in softly.

Cam Thomas could not miss. He’s been on an absolute tear of late and continued his reign of terror dropping 24 first-half points on 8-of-13 shooting.

At the half, the Suns had a 57-51 advantage led by 17 points and 7 rebounds from Deandre Ayton on 7-10 FG. Devin Booker had 11 points, and 3 assists, on 4-7 shooting.

2nd Half

Mikal Bridges got off to a hot start in the 3rd quarter after a slow first half and looked like the Mikal Bridges we have seen of late. He scored 15 points in the third quarter alone.

The Suns entered the 4th and final period with an 87-81 lead.

The 4th quarter led to Phoenix pulling away a bit, building a 13-point lead at one point. Brooklyn hung around thanks to a late TJ Warren surge and some more Cam Thomas buckets.

A pair of Torrey Craig turnovers late in the game had the Suns crumbling, as they allowed the Nets right back into it, cutting the lead down to just 3 points with 11.3 seconds remaining.

Then Devin Booker missed a pair of free throws, giving the Nets life, but the Suns pulled it out in the end.

Star of the Game

Deandre Ayton — 35 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal, 14-18 FG.

Up Next?

Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks — February 9th @ 5 PM (AZ time)

