SBN Reacts: Fans got it right/wrong this week on NBA trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to join Reacts.

The NBA world is moving almost too fast to keep up!! Earlier this week, we asked you to predict whether Kevin Durant would be traded this week, and only 16% of you got right!

Late last night, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Durant for the package they wanted all along and new owner Mat Ishbia finally green-lighted. Durant comes to the Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder (who was then re-routed to the Bucks for 5 second round picks), 4 unprotected first round picks (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029) AND the rights to swap first round picks in 2028. Phew!

We also gave you the chance to predict whether the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas would be the most impactful trade this deadline season and more than half of you thought it would be.

But that little Kyrie trade has already been topped by the Durant trade to the Phoenix Suns AND the huge three-way trade between the Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves which moved point guards around: D’Angelo Russell, plus Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to LA, Mike Conley Jr. to Minny and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected first rounder to the Jazz. And we still have 2.5 hours to go!

You then got a chance to vote whether the Mavericks would now be the favorite in the West, but even before those subsequent blockbusters you were not convinced.

And finally, we gave you a chance to predict what Mat Ishbia would say in his introductory press conference and, well, all three of those could have been right. He literally said he loved the current core, but also said that winning trumps all and they would be very active in talks to improve the team.

Stay tuned for more!

Sign up here to join Reacts so you can participate in future votes.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.