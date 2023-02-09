Social media reaction: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

The Phoenix Suns made the biggest move of the 2022-23 season with their acquisition of Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant Wednesday night.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion who is averaging 29.7 points – eighth-most in the NBA – with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 55.9 percent shooting (37.6 percent from 3-point range, is expected to immediately give the Suns a shot at winning a championship. Phoenix’s odds to win the NBA championship shot up overnight and they currently have +450 odds, according to BetMGM, which is second-best behind the Eastern Conference’s Boston Celtics.

To be honest, I was asleep when the news about Durant broke and some of you might have also been. Thankfully, Bright Side of the Sun was able to compile the social media reaction to Durant’s trade, which can be viewed below.

Enjoy!

11:05 p.m. MT: The news drops from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania and TNT and Bleacher Report Insider Chris Haynes.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are closing in on a trade to acquire 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Phoenix Suns are trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

Soon after: The details

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Nets gets unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant will wear No. 35 with the Suns, per @boardroom pic.twitter.com/nOX59JEvZe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

The Look (In all its glory!)

BREAKING: Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/09hd9mbxfa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

Kevin Durant ▶️ Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/QhLdYk7CF8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

(RIP The Valley jerseys)

Our John Voita has you covered:

Woj details how Mat Ishbia went off Wednesday night:

ESPN story on the Suns landing Kevin Durant — and how the night and negotiations unfolded https://t.co/ZmQPdki3HS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Crowning our king, Mat Ishbia:

Mat Ishbia spent more than $2 billion to buy a 57% stake in the Phoenix Suns and then traded for Kevin Durant within the first 12 hours.



That might be the biggest "I'm him" move ever. pic.twitter.com/9goh058p2A — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 9, 2023

Mat Ishbia sets a new world record for best first week at a new job — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 9, 2023

Mat Ishbia is the greatest owner in AZ sports history after two days on the job — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) February 9, 2023

Wednesday, 11 AM: Mat Ishbia starts his first day on the job as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.



Wednesday, 11 PM: Mat Ishbia finalizes a trade for Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/8XmzpHiulT — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 9, 2023

Suns new owner Mat Ishbia delivered a whopper on his first day on the job. He brought Kevin Durant where he desired to be: Phoenix. https://t.co/YySdb6H4Zd — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

Mat Ishbia after one day of work pic.twitter.com/sFQ0ARuvPW — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) February 9, 2023

Reaction

New owner Mat Ishbia lays the boom, acquiring best player traded in-season in decades in first 24 hours as owner.



Welcome to the Suns, Kevin Durant!



(by @DaveKingNBA) https://t.co/46WvH20xx5 — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) February 9, 2023

KEVIN DURANT IS A PHOENIX SUN! pic.twitter.com/sSxJ9dvPc2 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 9, 2023

Welcome to Phoenix Kevin Durant! Good things come to those who Wait! pic.twitter.com/S14bnyKWqZ — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) February 9, 2023

Devin Booker made it happen. pic.twitter.com/p7Lbb8Zf4E — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) February 9, 2023

Suns after trading for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/2VkxiVDBNl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 9, 2023

Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ITAXD0RFQ2 — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 9, 2023

The NBA has obviously been day drinking and it’s turning wild tonight — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencer) February 9, 2023

Woahhhhh the Suns are going for it — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) February 9, 2023

Level of Woj Bomb? — SNBets (@SNBets) February 9, 2023

Missing ‘The Twins’ :(

Omygod lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023

Thank you @mikal_bridges, Cam Johnson, & @CJC9BOSS for what you have meant to the Suns organization and this fan base.



You’ve helped change the tide & made us proud to be Suns fans after a decade of despair. We will always be in your corner, wherever your journey make take you. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 9, 2023

The Twins are gone.



Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.



I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: https://t.co/ir8bc36T2i — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 9, 2023

Thank you to the Twins as we affectionately called them! Mikal and Cam we are going to miss you. The business of basketball is a brutal part of this life, but @Suns fans will never forget the Joy and professionalism you two brought us! we will be watching! pic.twitter.com/fuV2baTTAe — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 9, 2023

Mikal Bidges and Cam Johnson are honorary Suns forever and ever. — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) February 9, 2023

Mikal Bridges, man.



Did not miss a single game in his career. Took on the toughest defensive assignments every night. Generator of many memes. Genuinely one of my favorite Suns of all-time. Will forever root for him.



Mikal Bridges. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) February 9, 2023

This legend @mikal_bridges really played 400/400 games including playoffs for the suns. Thank you, man of steal pic.twitter.com/CO4e0AnnCc — (@BridgesDPOY) February 9, 2023

Mikal Bridges’ career with the Suns:



— 4,448 Points

— 1,455 Rebounds

— 840 Assists

— 468 Steals

— 228 Blocks

— 11,701 Minutes

— 400 consecutive games played (including playoffs)

— NBA All-Defensive First Team (2022)



Phoenix will miss you, Mikal. pic.twitter.com/JjBx8e3kYx — Booker Muse ✪ (@DevinBookerMuse) February 9, 2023

Mikal Bridges. PHX watched him get benched by Monty, then learn from it. Watched him guard LeBron, PG & Giannis during a Finals run. Watched him finally hunt his shot & talk trash. Watched him play with more joy than anyone not named Steph. Watched him grow up. Mikal Bridges. — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) February 9, 2023

Make this a Mikal Bridges appreciation thread.



Post your favorite moments, highlights or pictures down below, we’ll start. ⬇️ https://t.co/P2UB4EinuH pic.twitter.com/DljmenEgBg — Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports (@BurnsAndGambo) February 9, 2023

Tomorrow will be the first game the Suns will play without Mikal Bridges in the lineup in the last 1,576 days. — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 9, 2023

TJ Warren is back!

TJ Warren returning is low key lost in the sauce, but I am also very excited about that.



He can help the bench unit do something they currently cannot do: score. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) February 9, 2023

Sorry but I really don’t think it’s been discussed enough that TJ Warren is a Sun again (I know he might not be by the end of the day) — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) February 9, 2023

TJ Warren YOU are a primary defender now...good luck! — Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) February 9, 2023

TJ Warren suiting back up for the Suns pic.twitter.com/EuWUXuoK3V — Jay Boldy (@JayyyJoyce) February 9, 2023

Cool stat:

4-time scoring champ, Kevin Durant, joins 4-time assist champ, Chris Paul.



This will be the 1st instance of a 4-time scoring champ and a 4-time assist champ playing together. pic.twitter.com/nlgjAA9bq2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2023

Media takes

Thanks to @wojespn for joining SVP to tell the details of KD going to the Suns pic.twitter.com/nkFU74gpa7 — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) February 9, 2023

.@WindhorstESPN summed up the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade perfectly



“The whole league went ‘Holy bleep!’” pic.twitter.com/trl25iNxAY — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 9, 2023

“This is the BEST chance that the Phoenix Suns have of winning the NBA championship in my lifetime."



️ @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/8vKfEjDIVx — First Take (@FirstTake) February 9, 2023

The situation Kevin Durant is walking into, all he needs to do is be himself as a basketball player! pic.twitter.com/Pdzqpv1JFo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 9, 2023

We're live from Arizona for Super Bowl LVII!@RealSkipBayless: "Did the Phoenix Suns just win the NBA Championship?!"@ShannonSharpe: "I'm so happy to be here today and the best part is that there's only 1 measly stinking Cowboy fan here." pic.twitter.com/hG0uh7IlVK — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023

.@ShannonSharpe on whether the Suns are the team to beat after trading for KD:



"Is Devin Booker playing? Is KD playing? No, there's always some sort of issue with KD or Booker...They're good offensively, but who's going to play defense?" pic.twitter.com/nVEgMiTgPd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023

"KD to Phoenix, are you kidding me?? You put him with CP3, he'll light it up in the playoffs. You put him with Devin Booker, it's nuclear + nuclear."



— @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/yuOwo6oKIJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023

Durant’s former teammate, Kyrie Irving, comments on trade (and could Kyrie come here, too?)

“I’m just glad he got out of there.”



KYRIE IRVING talks about Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns & the "Superteam" of him, KD & Harden after his Mavs debut (24 PTS, 5 AST)pic.twitter.com/W1FjEd5C9P — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2023

"If you think this is over, it ain't over. Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."



Brian Windhorst on Kyrie Irving possibly going to the Suns next offseason pic.twitter.com/6CVFrhPgNM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023

Suns PA announcer Vince Marotta has Durant’s introduction ready

Arizona sports host and Suns PA announcer @Vincemarotta Kevin Durant gives his first Kevin Durant call. pic.twitter.com/pAHMIG4QbA — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 9, 2023

Any big tweets or anything else you feel like we missed? Point them out in the comments below!