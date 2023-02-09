Social media reaction: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

The Phoenix Suns made the biggest move of the 2022-23 season with their acquisition of Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant Wednesday night.
Durant, a four-time scoring champion who is averaging 29.7 points – eighth-most in the NBA – with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 55.9 percent shooting (37.6 percent from 3-point range, is expected to immediately give the Suns a shot at winning a championship. Phoenix’s odds to win the NBA championship shot up overnight and they currently have +450 odds, according to BetMGM, which is second-best behind the Eastern Conference’s Boston Celtics.
To be honest, I was asleep when the news about Durant broke and some of you might have also been. Thankfully, Bright Side of the Sun was able to compile the social media reaction to Durant’s trade, which can be viewed below.
Enjoy!
11:05 p.m. MT: The news drops from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania and TNT and Bleacher Report Insider Chris Haynes.
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move to Suns, and new owner Mat Ishbia pushing to get deal done tonight.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are closing in on a trade to acquire 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023
Phoenix Suns are trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023
Soon after: The details
The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023
Nets gets unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023
Kevin Durant will wear No. 35 with the Suns, per @boardroom pic.twitter.com/nOX59JEvZe— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023
The Look (In all its glory!)
BREAKING: Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/09hd9mbxfa— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023
Kevin Durant ▶️ Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/QhLdYk7CF8— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023
(RIP The Valley jerseys)
Kevin Durant: Phoenix Sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ZBKIlyYYQi— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2023
Our John Voita has you covered:
BREAKING: Kevin Durant traded to the Phoenix Suns— The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) February 9, 2023
(by @DarthVoita) https://t.co/wt9UIE8T9x pic.twitter.com/px5nL2TilL
Woj details how Mat Ishbia went off Wednesday night:
ESPN story on the Suns landing Kevin Durant — and how the night and negotiations unfolded https://t.co/ZmQPdki3HS— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023
Crowning our king, Mat Ishbia:
Mat Ishbia spent more than $2 billion to buy a 57% stake in the Phoenix Suns and then traded for Kevin Durant within the first 12 hours.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 9, 2023
That might be the biggest "I'm him" move ever. pic.twitter.com/9goh058p2A
Mat Ishbia sets a new world record for best first week at a new job— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 9, 2023
Mat Ishbia is the greatest owner in AZ sports history after two days on the job— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) February 9, 2023
Wednesday, 11 AM: Mat Ishbia starts his first day on the job as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 9, 2023
Wednesday, 11 PM: Mat Ishbia finalizes a trade for Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/8XmzpHiulT
Suns new owner Mat Ishbia delivered a whopper on his first day on the job. He brought Kevin Durant where he desired to be: Phoenix. https://t.co/YySdb6H4Zd— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023
Mat Ishbia after one day of work pic.twitter.com/sFQ0ARuvPW— BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) February 9, 2023
Reaction
New owner Mat Ishbia lays the boom, acquiring best player traded in-season in decades in first 24 hours as owner.— The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) February 9, 2023
Welcome to the Suns, Kevin Durant!
(by @DaveKingNBA) https://t.co/46WvH20xx5
KEVIN DURANT IS A PHOENIX SUN! pic.twitter.com/sSxJ9dvPc2— PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 9, 2023
Welcome to Phoenix Kevin Durant! Good things come to those who Wait! pic.twitter.com/S14bnyKWqZ— FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) February 9, 2023
Devin Booker made it happen. pic.twitter.com/p7Lbb8Zf4E— andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) February 9, 2023
Suns after trading for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/2VkxiVDBNl— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 9, 2023
February 9, 2023
Nets fans waking up tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ITAXD0RFQ2— Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 9, 2023
The NBA has obviously been day drinking and it’s turning wild tonight— Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencer) February 9, 2023
Woahhhhh the Suns are going for it— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) February 9, 2023
February 9, 2023
Level of Woj Bomb?— SNBets (@SNBets) February 9, 2023
Missing ‘The Twins’ :(
Omygod lol— Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023
Thank you @mikal_bridges, Cam Johnson, & @CJC9BOSS for what you have meant to the Suns organization and this fan base.— John Voita (@DarthVoita) February 9, 2023
You’ve helped change the tide & made us proud to be Suns fans after a decade of despair. We will always be in your corner, wherever your journey make take you.
The Twins are gone.— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 9, 2023
Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were part of the huge price the Suns had to pay for Kevin Durant.
I tried my best to put into words how much they meant to the team, the Valley and why they are so irreplaceable on and off the court: https://t.co/ir8bc36T2i
Thank you to the Twins as we affectionately called them! Mikal and Cam we are going to miss you. The business of basketball is a brutal part of this life, but @Suns fans will never forget the Joy and professionalism you two brought us! we will be watching! pic.twitter.com/fuV2baTTAe— Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) February 9, 2023
Mikal Bidges and Cam Johnson are honorary Suns forever and ever.— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) February 9, 2023
Mikal Bridges, man.— Zona (@ZonaHoops_) February 9, 2023
Did not miss a single game in his career. Took on the toughest defensive assignments every night. Generator of many memes. Genuinely one of my favorite Suns of all-time. Will forever root for him.
Mikal Bridges.
This legend @mikal_bridges really played 400/400 games including playoffs for the suns. Thank you, man of steal pic.twitter.com/CO4e0AnnCc— (@BridgesDPOY) February 9, 2023
Thank you for everything.@mikal_bridges ☀️ pic.twitter.com/y2m5SxK3uE— SunsIllustrated (@SunsIllustrated) February 9, 2023
Mikal Bridges’ career with the Suns:— Booker Muse ✪ (@DevinBookerMuse) February 9, 2023
— 4,448 Points
— 1,455 Rebounds
— 840 Assists
— 468 Steals
— 228 Blocks
— 11,701 Minutes
— 400 consecutive games played (including playoffs)
— NBA All-Defensive First Team (2022)
Phoenix will miss you, Mikal. pic.twitter.com/JjBx8e3kYx
Mikal Bridges. PHX watched him get benched by Monty, then learn from it. Watched him guard LeBron, PG & Giannis during a Finals run. Watched him finally hunt his shot & talk trash. Watched him play with more joy than anyone not named Steph. Watched him grow up. Mikal Bridges.— Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) February 9, 2023
Make this a Mikal Bridges appreciation thread.— Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports (@BurnsAndGambo) February 9, 2023
Post your favorite moments, highlights or pictures down below, we’ll start. ⬇️ https://t.co/P2UB4EinuH pic.twitter.com/DljmenEgBg
Tomorrow will be the first game the Suns will play without Mikal Bridges in the lineup in the last 1,576 days.— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 9, 2023
TJ Warren is back!
TJ Warren returning is low key lost in the sauce, but I am also very excited about that.— Zona (@ZonaHoops_) February 9, 2023
He can help the bench unit do something they currently cannot do: score.
Sorry but I really don’t think it’s been discussed enough that TJ Warren is a Sun again (I know he might not be by the end of the day)— Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) February 9, 2023
TJ Warren YOU are a primary defender now...good luck!— Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) February 9, 2023
#NewProfilePic IM BACKKK pic.twitter.com/lwoxp3NIpg— TJ Warren Fan Club (@TJWARRENCITY) February 9, 2023
TJ Warren suiting back up for the Suns pic.twitter.com/EuWUXuoK3V— Jay Boldy (@JayyyJoyce) February 9, 2023
Cool stat:
4-time scoring champ, Kevin Durant, joins 4-time assist champ, Chris Paul.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2023
This will be the 1st instance of a 4-time scoring champ and a 4-time assist champ playing together. pic.twitter.com/nlgjAA9bq2
Media takes
Thanks to @wojespn for joining SVP to tell the details of KD going to the Suns pic.twitter.com/nkFU74gpa7— Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) February 9, 2023
.@WindhorstESPN summed up the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade perfectly— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 9, 2023
“The whole league went ‘Holy bleep!’” pic.twitter.com/trl25iNxAY
“This is the BEST chance that the Phoenix Suns have of winning the NBA championship in my lifetime."— First Take (@FirstTake) February 9, 2023
️ @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/8vKfEjDIVx
The situation Kevin Durant is walking into, all he needs to do is be himself as a basketball player! pic.twitter.com/Pdzqpv1JFo— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 9, 2023
We're live from Arizona for Super Bowl LVII!@RealSkipBayless: "Did the Phoenix Suns just win the NBA Championship?!"@ShannonSharpe: "I'm so happy to be here today and the best part is that there's only 1 measly stinking Cowboy fan here." pic.twitter.com/hG0uh7IlVK— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023
.@ShannonSharpe on whether the Suns are the team to beat after trading for KD:— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023
"Is Devin Booker playing? Is KD playing? No, there's always some sort of issue with KD or Booker...They're good offensively, but who's going to play defense?" pic.twitter.com/nVEgMiTgPd
"KD to Phoenix, are you kidding me?? You put him with CP3, he'll light it up in the playoffs. You put him with Devin Booker, it's nuclear + nuclear."— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023
— @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/yuOwo6oKIJ
Durant’s former teammate, Kyrie Irving, comments on trade (and could Kyrie come here, too?)
“I’m just glad he got out of there.”— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2023
KYRIE IRVING talks about Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns & the "Superteam" of him, KD & Harden after his Mavs debut (24 PTS, 5 AST)pic.twitter.com/W1FjEd5C9P
"If you think this is over, it ain't over. Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 9, 2023
Brian Windhorst on Kyrie Irving possibly going to the Suns next offseason pic.twitter.com/6CVFrhPgNM
Suns PA announcer Vince Marotta has Durant’s introduction ready
Arizona sports host and Suns PA announcer @Vincemarotta Kevin Durant gives his first Kevin Durant call. pic.twitter.com/pAHMIG4QbA— Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 9, 2023
