Social media reaction: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

The Suns are contenders... big time.

By Trevor_Booth
The Phoenix Suns made the biggest move of the 2022-23 season with their acquisition of Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant Wednesday night.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion who is averaging 29.7 points – eighth-most in the NBA – with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 55.9 percent shooting (37.6 percent from 3-point range, is expected to immediately give the Suns a shot at winning a championship. Phoenix’s odds to win the NBA championship shot up overnight and they currently have +450 odds, according to BetMGM, which is second-best behind the Eastern Conference’s Boston Celtics.

To be honest, I was asleep when the news about Durant broke and some of you might have also been. Thankfully, Bright Side of the Sun was able to compile the social media reaction to Durant’s trade, which can be viewed below.

Enjoy!

11:05 p.m. MT: The news drops from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania and TNT and Bleacher Report Insider Chris Haynes.

Soon after: The details

The Look (In all its glory!)

(RIP The Valley jerseys)

Our John Voita has you covered:

Woj details how Mat Ishbia went off Wednesday night:

Crowning our king, Mat Ishbia:

Reaction

Missing ‘The Twins’ :(

TJ Warren is back!

Cool stat:

Media takes

Durant’s former teammate, Kyrie Irving, comments on trade (and could Kyrie come here, too?)

Suns PA announcer Vince Marotta has Durant’s introduction ready

Any big tweets or anything else you feel like we missed? Point them out in the comments below!

