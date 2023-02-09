Game Recap: Short-handed Suns struggle on the glass in 116-107 loss to Hawks

The Phoenix Suns had a rough showing particularly on the, en route to a 107-116 loss to Atlanta.

Given the trade and players involved, in addition to the absence of Devin Booker, this one became even tougher

The Hawks would take full advantage here.

Key Performers

Josh Okogie - 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Deandre Ayton - 23 points, 2 blocks, 1 steal

Ish Wainright - 17 points, 3-3 from three

Trae Young - 36 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds

1st Half

The Suns got off to a slow start, scoring just 47 heading into the break.

They’d hold Atlanta to 20 specifically in the second frame, but that would come after surrendering 36 in the opening frame, and 11 specifically to Trae Young.

Okogie would initiate a string of impressive plays late in the first half, infusing the Suns with some much-needed energy and activity to end the half.

JOSH OKOGIE WITH THE SLAM pic.twitter.com/RwN0G0dtPx — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) February 10, 2023

A lack of corralling rebounds to end defensive possessions would truly do them in, in this one too, finding themselves minus-10 at the break, headed into the half down 47-56.

2nd Half

It would turn into the Trae Young show for multiple stretches in this half, as he’d pour in 12, and remain at the helm of a 37-point third quarter, then long-distance dagger that would put this one just enough out of reach.

Trae Young FROM THE LOGO ❄️pic.twitter.com/bUzf5GttyO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

More spirited efforts from Okogie (14) and Wainright (12) would help to get them to single digits, but that fatal flaw that repeatedly rang in this on the glass proved to be far too steep to overcome.

They’d finish this one down 35-59 on the boards, including a near season-worst of 20 surrendered offensive rebounds.

Atlanta was held to respectable shooting percentages, but their extra opportunities (+11 in second-chance possessions, +8 in second-chance points) would consistently take the air out of the Suns sails during their comeback attempts.

Star of the Game

Trae Young and his methodically dominant 36 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals

Up Next

Phoenix Suns @ Indiana Pacers – February 10th @ 5pm AZ time.