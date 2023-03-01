ESPN Wednesday Fun Bets: Suns, Celtics, Cavs and more!

Suns fans know that Wednesday night is KEVIN DURANT NIGHT. The biggest basketball acquisition since Charles Barkley is finally set to take the court for the Phoenix Suns for the first time since he was acquired three weeks ago.

Set your clocks, change your plans, and get somewhere in front of a TV at 5:00PM to watch every second of Suns at Charlotte tonight. The Suns are heavily favored at DraftKings Sportsbook but you know the first game with big new pieces can be a crapshoot on what you’re actually going to get.

There are other games going on around the Association as well, so let’s make some money while we cash in on our KD dreams.

Skim through this primer, and go to DraftKings to place your bets!

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 5:30pm AZ Time on ESPN

CLE Spread: +5 (-110) | Moneyline: +210

BOS Spread: -5 (-110) | Moneyline: -250

OVER/UNDER: 219

Two of the best teams in the East match up for another pre-playoff test. And, in a post-All-Star twist, all the best players for each team are healthy and ready to play. Get ready for a rough and tumble matchup between a pair of teams that believe they can beat the other in a series.

So far, the Cavaliers have a 2-0 regular season series lead, accounting for two of Boston’s league-low 17 losses this year. Both Cleveland wins were in overtime, during the first two weeks of the 2022-23 season.

Betting Advice:

I think it’s fun to bet on random things. Right now, the best odds on making the first shot of the game goes to Jaylen Brown (+425) but I’d put money on Donovan Mitchell taking and making a three to start the game (+500 for DM, +230 on it being a 3). Just depends on which team wins the opening tip.

For total scoring, I’d lay money on the over for Donovan Mitchell scoring (O 25.5, -135) and I’d lay the under on Jayson Tatum (U 27.5, +100) because I think Jaylen Brown (O 24.5, -130) is going to go off on the Cavaliers. To stay on scoring, I’d take the over on Brown/Mitchell scoring (O 51.5, -110, +105 moneyline).

New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trailblazers

PEL Spread: +1.5 (-105) | Moneyline: +105

MIL Spread: -1.5 (-115) | Moneyline: -125

OVER/UNDER: 233

The odds tightened up overnight from -2 to -1.5, though still in favor of Portland. I’ve got to be honest: this one might be a tough watch. On one side, you’ve got a Pelicans team that’s absolutely reeling, even after Brandon Ingram returned, and now they’re down a bunch of players. All of Joe Alvarado (OUT), Larry Nance Jr. (OUT), Zion Williamson (OUT) might be joined on the sidelines by Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Richardson (QUESTIONABLE).

So why isn’t the betting line more in favor of a Blazers (11th in West) team fighting for the Pelicans’ (10th in West) play-in spot? Because they are missing Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Anfernee Simons (ankle), so they need 70 from Lillard just to score enough to win. Last night, they had a big halftime lead over the Warriors, but then got outscored 75-40 in the second half. Lillard had only 4 points after halftime.

Betting Advice:

Oof. If I were you, I would not put any money on Lillard or even Jerami Grant, who both sat out the first game after the All-Star break for “rest” because the team flight to Sacramento was delayed. It had been a week since their last game and would be three more days until their next. But, “rest”. So don’t put any money on Lillard or Grant tonight on a SEGABABA.

If those guys are out, maybe put some late ‘over’ bets on guys like Cam Reddish, Shaedon Sharpe and Matisse Thybulle. Someone’s got to score! Oh, and put some money on Pelicans having good games, especially Brandon Ingram.

Have fun on KEVIN DURANT DAY! Get your bets in on the Suns, and enjoy at least the early TNT game against two of the best in the East.

Place your bets right here!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.