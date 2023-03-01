 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Suns at Hornets (KD’s debut!)

Kevin Durant will play basketball for the Phoenix Suns today.

By Brandon Duenas
Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Kevin Durant will officially suit up in a Suns uniform.

Suns-Hornets. Let’s do this!!

