Filed under: Open Thread: Suns at Hornets (KD's debut!) Kevin Durant will play basketball for the Phoenix Suns today. By Brandon Duenas Mar 1, 2023, 4:30pm MST Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images The moment we've all been waiting for. Kevin Durant will officially suit up in a Suns uniform. Suns-Hornets. Let's do this!!
