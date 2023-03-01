Should the Phoenix Suns pick up John Wall?

You have to take NBA buyout rumors with a hefty pinch of salt, but there has definitely been some chatter that the Phoenix Suns might target five-time all-star point guard John Wall, who was waived by the Houston Rockets last month after being traded from the Clippers Feb. 9.

Because Wall was waived before the March 1 deadline, he would be eligible for the playoff roster for any team he signs with until April. The Suns would have to waive a player to make a roster spot for Wall or any other player they target in the buyout market.

Wall was at one point considered a top name in the buyout market, but so far its apparently been crickets when it comes to interest in the 2010 draft’s #1 overall pick.

Never an especially efficient scorer, the now 32 year-old Wall was nonetheless at one time an elite playmaker who led the league in assists during the 2013/2014 season. His career has been badly hampered by injuries since 2017, including missing the entire 2019/2020 season with a nightmarish torn achilles that developed complications. He also sat out the entire 2021/2022 season due to a disagreement with the Rockets, before they eventually waived him and he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wall appeared in 34 games for the Clippers this season, averaging about 11 points, five assists, and three rebounds in roughly 22 minutes of play. His sub-50% true shooting percentage is ugly and probably enough to scare many teams off, but his passing numbers are still respectable. He has shown glimpses of what he can provide off the bench this season, for example dishing 15 assists to only one turnover and swiping four steals in a November win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite his diminished athleticism at this point in his career, Wall, a former all-defensive team selection, could probably be coaxed into playing effective defense off the bench in a playoff scenario even if he can’t burn that hard for long stretches anymore. He has played in 37 playoff games in his career, all starts, averaging 22 points and 10 assists. But his last playoff appearance was all the way back in 2018.

So, should the Suns take the leap and add John Wall to the roster? To me it seems like a fairly low-risk move given that he he’s unlikely to be called upon for much more than spot duty and there are certainly worse options out there.

But it’s also difficult to make a compelling case FOR the move, and he has shown he is willing to create a problem in the locker room if things aren’t going his way. But perhaps a locker room featuring veteran peers like Chris Paul and Kevin Durant, as well as head coach Monty Williams could be good at salving Wall’s ego and getting the most out of him.

What say you, Suns fans? Should the Suns target Wall? Someone else? Weigh in.