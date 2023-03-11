Open Thread: Kings at Suns in battle of Western powers

Let’s go!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Preview: Phoenix Suns host Sacramento Kings in very important divisional, conference matchup
- Mapping out the Suns final 16 games in terms of playoff seeding
- Production from Cam Payne is essential to the Suns’ success
- Suns confirm Durant to miss at least 3 weeks with ankle injury
- Terrence Ross heats up in Suns’ 132-101 win over Oklahoma City Thunder
- Kevin Durant’s ankle injury stuns Suns and fans ahead of much-anticipated home debut
Loading comments...