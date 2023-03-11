Into the Valley: Kevin and Devin

The Kevin Durant era has begun and no one has benefitted more than Devin Booker! Booker won Player of the Week, had a historic first half performance, AND Phoenix Suns fans got to watch the Suns beat the Mavericks in a rivalry cementing classic.

A good week was had by all... except for Kevin Durant’s ankle, but we’ll talk about that later.

You can be a part of the show every Saturday at 10am CST/ 11am EST LIVE on YouTube (youtube.com/@TheValleyPHX)

Find this episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here:

Make sure to follow Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt), Ryan Shutt (@RShutt_) and Philip Russell (@Philip_Russell3) and you can follow the show (@TheValleyPHX) on twitter.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel right here: Into The Valley, on YouTube

Listen to this show AND the Fanning The Flames show every week on the Bright Side Podcast Network! One subscription gets you both shows.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!