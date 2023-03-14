 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns update: Torrey Craig’s to be determined against Bucks (heel)

The Suns’ forward is probable due to left heel soreness

By Trevor_Booth
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig’s status is up in the air for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.

Craig was listed as probably before the contest due to left heel soreness. He played 28 minutes in the Suns’ game against the Golden State Warriors Monday night and had two points on 1-of-4 shooting with five rebounds and two blocks.

Suns coach Monty Williams implied Craig’s status will be determined before the game.

Stay tuned as Bright Side of the Sun will update Craig’s status and more on the Suns pregame.

