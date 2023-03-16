Fanning the Flames - Can We Chill?

The Phoenix Suns have lost three in a row without Kevin Durant. Again... WITHOUT Kevin Durant.

But if you’re freaking out and trying to find reasons not to, you’ve come to the right place. So, come chill with us on this episode of Fanning the Flames. Jake joins for today’s pod, filling in for Paul.

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!