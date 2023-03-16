Rapid Recap: Suns secure win late over the Magic, 116-113.

The Orlando Magic outscored Phoenix by 18 points in the paint, out-rebounded them by 14, had a 26-2 fastbreak point advantage, and shot 6 more free throws than the Suns. Devin Booker also had just three points at halftime.

In spite of all of that, the Suns were able to secure a much-needed win to improve to 38-32.

It was the Cam Payne show early in Phoenix, and they needed him back desperately with how this one went.

By the numbers

Key Performers

Devin Booker — 19 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists on 7-17 FG

Cam Payne — 18 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal on 7-12 FG

Cole Anthony — 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, on 5-9 FG

Markelle Fultz — 25 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals on 11-17 FG

First Half

The Magic jumped ahead to an early 17-11 lead due to the quick pace and balanced attack offensively. Wendell Carter Jr. had a pair of impressive blocks early on both Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker which set the tone for a strong Orlando start.

Orlando’s youthful energy was evident as suggested in the game preview, as they had an extra pep in their step looking to upset the Suns.

Book throws it ☝️



DA hammers is pic.twitter.com/IPFtZo79AR — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 17, 2023

Cam Payne drilled a deep three to cut the Orlando lead down to three with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Then after a Devin Booker technical among some other shenanigans, Payne delivered on an even deeper three-pointer and got fouled, completing a four-point play to close the quarter.

Orlando led 31-30 after the first 12 minutes of action.

The teams traded blows in the second half as the pace picked up a bit toward the end of the quarter.

The story of the first half was mostly the continued resurgence of Cam Payne and the steady play of Jock Landale.

The duo gave the Suns some much-needed production off the bench. Payne had 11 points on 4-5 shooting to go with 3 assists and 1 steal in 11 minutes. Landale chipped in with 6 points on 3-5 shooting with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 8 minutes of action.

Phoenix took a 63-58 lead into the half after an undisciplined foul from near half court by Cole Anthony on a Josh Okogie heave. That led to three free throws to close the second quarter.

Devin Booker had an uncharacteristically slow first half totaling just three points on 1-5 shooting with 2 fouls and 3 turnovers in 17 minutes.

Second Half

The Suns and Magic continued to trade shots early in the 3rd quarter as they were tied at 10 a piece (in the quarter) through the first 4:30 of the period.

Devin Booker finally started to heat up a bit, scoring 7 points in the first six minutes of the quarter to get himself in double figures with 10.

Cam Payne hit his first three shots in the second half immediately off the bench for a quick seven points to push the Suns’ lead to 10.

Cam Payne is on tonight! — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 17, 2023

Phoenix’s bench kept them in control, which is a statement we haven’t heard a ton of lately.

Orlando threw a 9-0 punch at Phoenix to tie the game up at 101 with 5:05 remaining. Lazy passes, late rotations, and poor execution allowed the Magic to get right back into the game in the flurry. Timeout Phoenix.

The Suns responded with a quick 5-0 run thanks to a Josh Okogie triple and Devin Booker elbow jumper to extend the lead to five. Timeout Orlando with 4:39 remaining.

The final stages of the game led to additional back-and-forth action between the clubs. Markelle Fultz untied Terrence Ross’s shoe before he went to the line to drill a pair of clutch free throws to extend Phoenix’s lead to 3 with 6.1 seconds left.

Josh Okogie made the play of the game by risking it all on this closeout to block the potential game-tying three. Suns win.

Josh Okogie blocked Paolo Banchero to end the game! pic.twitter.com/WNuTB8P4rb — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 17, 2023

Star of the Game

Up Next?

Phoenix @ Oklahoma City — Sunday at 12:30 pm local time