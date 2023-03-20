Shams: Kevin Durant could return to lineup by end of month

There is optimism within the Phoenix Suns’ organization that forward Kevin Durant could return to play in the next 10 days, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania said on a FanDuel TV show Durant is “doing more and more on the court” after his ankle sprain he suffered nearly two weeks ago before the Suns’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Charania added he thinks there will be an update on Durant’s status “later this week and early next week.”

“The goal was always two to three weeks, in that range,” Charania said. “They’re going to be cautious. They know the best time for him is playoff time. So making sure that he’s 100 percent, not rushing him back. I think that’ll be a priority as well.”

Durant played three games with the Suns before he suffered a left ankle sprain before what was expected to be his home debut. In those contests, he averaged 26.7 points on a blistering 69 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3-point range, along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Durant was traded to Phoenix as part of a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. The Suns sent beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, along with four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap.