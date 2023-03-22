ESPN Wednesday Night: Mavs-Warriors serves as appetizer for Suns-Lakers

Another Wednesday, another packed slate of contenders on ESPN, and there’s a chance to not only enjoy the basketball, but to make a little coin. All four teams in action, including the Phoenix Suns, are in the thick of the West’s playoff picture, so there’s a lot on the line.

With all the “real life” implications in play, gambling on the games can feel particularly exhilarating. If that’s the case for you, ESPN has a heck of an appetizer for the Suns-Lakers main event, and DraftKings Sportsbook can help you live and die with every possession!

Here’s what I’m looking for in each matchup. Place your bets right here!

GSW Spread: pk (-110) | Moneyline: -110

DAL Spread: pk (-110) | Moneyline: -110

OVER/UNDER: 236 (-110)

Just half a game separates these two in the standings, and the head-to-head tiebreaker is on the line as well. Steph Curry is averaging 31.3 points per game over his last nine games while Luka Doncic is probable to return after missing his last five.

The Warriors have been one of the worst teams in the league this season when heading off on the road, 8-29 thus far which is the fourth-fewest road wins in the NBA. This game is the final game of a five-game road trip for Golden State, and they’re 1-3 on it, winning their most recent which was the first road win since Jan. 30 for them.

Doncic was only recently upgraded to probable and Kyrie Irving remains questionable so look for Doncic to be saddled with a load on offense. In the most recent game with just Doncic of the two stars, he scored 37 points in 35 minutes.

Betting Advice:

You won’t catch me betting on the Warriors when they’re on the road so I’m all over that Dallas moneyline like jam on toast. As of 11 a.m. when I’m looking, they haven’t updated props to include Doncic since he was still questionable, but if I can pair something like Doncic 30+ points with a Mavs win, I’d be a happy camper.

If you must include something in favor of the Warriors, there are a few safe bets on the table as well, like at least two threes from Jordan Poole (-180) or at least one three from Draymond Green (+115), but I have a hard time picturing anything good happening on the road for Golden State.

PHX Spread: -1 (-110) | Moneyline: -115

LAL Spread: +1 (-110) | Moneyline: -105

OVER/UNDER: 229.5 (-110)

The Suns are 12-3 against the Lakers over their last 15 meetings, including 8-1 over their last nine. Both teams have had stars in and out of the lineup across those recent meetings, and Wednesday will be no different; no Durant for Phoenix, and no LeBron for LA.

Credit where credit is due, the Lakers have fought their way to nearly .500 after starting the season 2-10, and I’ll hold for the applause. Austin Reaves has been a big part of that, averaging 15.4 points off the bench over his last 17 games after returning from a longer-term injury. That includes 35 in 30 minutes in their last game against Orlando.

Betting Advice:

With two major stars out of the lineup, we’re left with no choice but to bet on the two stars that will be in the lineup, and I’m of course talking about Devin Booker and Anthony Davis. For Booker, I like under 31.5 points at -110. This is what I like to call hedging my emotions so that a bad night for him is a good night for my wallet while for Davis, I’m eyeing the under-13.5 rebounds at -110.

Suns are a no-doubt winner against the spread in my mind and should get there without a problem, but if you want something a little more chaotic to bet on, my recommendation is over 1.5 threes for Torrey Craig, which is pretty cool value at +145.

Whether you’re obsessively checking the standings, your DraftKings balance, or both, tonight is sure to be a night to remember in the Western conference. Take advantage of the high stakes and tight butts to get yourself a fatter wallet.

Place your bets right here!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.