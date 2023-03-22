WATCH: Highlights via Twitter from Suns, Lakers game

The Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night. The game is very important in terms of the Western Conference standings.

The Suns are one game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) for fourth place in the Western Conference. Phoenix is very unlikely to catch the Sacramento Kings (third place), Memphis Grizzlies (second place) and Denver Nuggets (first place) since it is four games behind Sacramento for the No. 3 seed.

The Lakers are in a different situation. Los Angeles is one game back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and must make a push without superstar forward LeBron James, who is out for an undetermined amount of time due to a right foot injury.

Phoenix and Los Angeles (the Lakers, that is) are divisional rivals and much will be counted on for both teams.

Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) has highlights recorded and will provide live updates below.

— 2Q, 7:00 left

Suns trail 39-34. Landry Shamet has three 3-pointers and is tied with Chris Paul for the most points on the team (nine).

Likely to see some 'Point Book' at different points. #Suns may want to see Chris Paul as a catch-and-shoot player once Kevin Durant returns to reserve Phoenix's point guard. pic.twitter.com/iuQIfSwXN0 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 23, 2023

#Suns have Josh Okogie initiate a four-out set that leads to a Devin Booker mid-range shot pic.twitter.com/DBZwYlkfb7 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 23, 2023

— 2Q, 2:50 left

We’ve seen a few different Suns players initiate their offense with Paul on the bench. Devin Booker, Josh Okogie and Torrey Craig each began a set in a subsequent order.

The Suns trail, 51-46.

Phoenix and Los Angeles are in a close game at halftime.

They call him Big Business.



Perfectly timed block from Bismack Biyombo on Anthony Davis #Suns https://t.co/Dn5euj7czJ — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 23, 2023

— 3:48 3Q

The Lakers lead the Suns, 80-71.

Anthony Davis is asserting himself without Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton available.



The #Suns struggled with this matchup in the playoffs two years ago. If Davis is healthy and the Suns face the Lakers, they'll need their two longest players. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 23, 2023

Anthony Davis is on fire. He has 17 points with eight rebounds and is asserting his presence without Suns starting forward Kevin Durant and center Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix is shooting 27-of-60 from the field.

End 3Q:

— The Suns trail the Lakers, 88-85 after three quarters.

Phoenix is shooting 32-of-68 from the field and Devin Booker leads with 22 points. Anthony Davis has 21 points for Los Angeles.

The Suns scored eight of the last 10 points in the third quarter.