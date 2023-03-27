 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates and highlights: Suns face Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City

Keep it here for the latest clips from Monday’s Suns-Jazz game

By Trevor_Booth
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz Photo by Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz Monday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game tips off shortly and will be televised by Bally Sports Arizona.

The Suns are looking to follow up their win from Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. It snapped a three-game losing streak for Phoenix and hopefully for the team, a return to consistent play.

Phoenix will return starting center Deandre Ayton, who missed the last four games due to a hip injury. Suns starting forward Kevin Durant, who sprained his ankle two weeks ago, could be back in the lineup Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Suns are looking for a win before they return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday. Phoenix will also have a huge game Friday night against the first-place team in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets.

Here are live updates from Monday’s game and clips, which you can view on my Twitter page (@TrevorMBooth).

Fourth Quarter:

Third Quarter:

3:41 left: The Jazz lead the Suns 78-76.

Utah went on a 10-0 run after the Suns led, 70-63, to take the lead. Phoenix has shot 50 percent from the field this quarter but the Jazz now have three players in double figures, led by Markkanen with 22.

Some highlight plays from the third quarter:

Second Quarter:

6:50 left: The Suns lead the Jazz 46-37.

Phoenix built its lead to as large as 12 points before it called a timeout after a lob finish from Walker Kessler, which Lauri Markkanen assisted.

Utah is shooting 11-of-16 inside the arc and 3-of-15 from 3-point range. Phoenix is 16-of-38 from the field and 5-of-16 from 3-point range.

4:02 left: The Suns lead the Jazz 48-44.

Phoenix’s lead has been cut to two possessions. Kessler had a sequence in which he blocked two shots and recently had a follow-up dunk. He has three blocked shots to go along with a team-best 11 points with three rebounds.

Booker has not scored this quarter and hurt his hand after this play.

HALFTIME: The Suns lead the Jazz 57-52.

Phoenix had a very poor second quarter as it shot 6-of-28 from the field. Four of those makes were from 3-point range.

The Suns had a difficult time in the paint against Kessler, who has three blocks. He is plus-four for the Jazz.

Booker did not score in the second quarter after he had 18 first-quarter points. He leads all Suns scorers.

Despite its offensive struggles, Phoenix has had all of its starters and five bench players score.

Here are some clips from the second quarter and halftime stats:

Kevin Durant is with the team for Monday’s game and was shown on the Utah Jazz’s broadcast.

First Quarter:

6:40 left: The Suns lead the Jazz 14-10.

Devin Booker has nine points to lead Phoenix. He hit a shot inside the arc, had a two-handed dunk and a 3-pointer.

Here are some of Booker’s highlights.

2:26 left: The Suns lead the Jazz 28-18.

Booker (13 points) has almost half of the Suns’ total. Each of Phoenix’s starters has scored along with TJ Warren and Bismack Biyombo off the bench.

Here is Deandre Ayton’s first made shot of the game. He also had a right-handed hook over a smaller defender.

— END Q1: Suns lead the Jazz 37-26.

Devin Booker has 18 points. Here’s one of his 3-pointers at the end of the quarter:

