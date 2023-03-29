 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns and Timberwolves jockeying for Western Conference positioning

It’s a BIG Western Conference battle!

By John Voita
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Who wins? What rotations will Monty use? Should Okogie be in the starting five? SO. MANY. QUESTIONS!!!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun