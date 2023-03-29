ESPN Wednesday Night: Mavs-Sixers ahead of KD’s home debut against Wolves

\We’ve finally made it to another Kevin Durant home debut day, and it’ll feel like waiting an eternity. To help ease the burden a bit, let’s put a little money down to occupy our minds throughout the day and we can let KD’s debut wash over us.

High-profile stars will be on display in the first game on ESPN, while Dallas continues to fight for their play-in lives, currently tied with OKC for the #10 spot (though OKC has the head-to-head tiebreaker.

DAL Spread: +4 (-110) | Moneyline: +150

PHI Spread: -4 (-110) | Moneyline: -175

OVER/UNDER: 231.5 (-110)

Even after a blowout victory against Indiana in their last game, the Mavs are reeling at this point, 6-13 over their last 19 games, dating back to just before the All-Star break. Kyrie Irving is averaging 26.3 points and 5.9 assists in a Dallas uniform, but he’s been on the floor for quite a few late-game collapses.

Over the 14 games of that 19-game stretch that Luka Doncic was active for, he’s averaging 31.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, so his production may fuel a prop or two, especially as he matches up against MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid. He’ll be looking to bounce back from a pretty unimpressive-by-his-standards 28-point game against Phoenix in his most recent appearance.

Betting Advice:

Looking at the points props, Kyrie Irving to score at least 20 is really good value at -320 just because of how much it feels like a sure thing. His total the last three games has been just under 20 points after scoring 20+ in every game as a Maverick prior, so look for him to get back to his high-scoring ways.

MIN Spread: +5.5 (-115) | Moneyline: +180

PHX Spread: -5.5 (-105) | Moneyline: -210

OVER/UNDER: 235.5 (-110)

KD is here, and that’s bad news for Minnesota; it’s bad news for every team that matches up against the Suns from here on out. Phoenix has strung together back-to-back double-digit wins after a 1-5 six-game stretch, so they appear to be hitting their stride even before KD’s back.

Expect a nightmarishly efficient night from Durant whether that means 18 points on seven shots or 30 on 15. But don’t forget: Devin Booker was the team’s leading scorer in the two of the three games Durant did play (and only one point behind in the one game he wasn’t the leader), so there could be value had there.

Betting Advice:

Boy, do I have a Same Game Parlay for you. If you combine the Suns moneyline with Booker 30+ points and Durant over 23.5, you’re left with a +525 three-legger. Not only is that bizarre value on such pedestrian results, but it’s a result you can root for wholeheartedly. Go in there and get that free money.

