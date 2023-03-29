WATCH: Kevin Durant full pregame warmup before first home game with Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant will play his first home game with the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night at Footprint Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Three weeks ago, Durant sprained his left ankle during pregame warmups for the Suns’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder March 8. It was anticipated to be Durant’s home debut but it was pushed back further after he was acquired by the team Feb. 9 for forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2028.

Durant is available to play but is on a minutes restriction according to Suns coach Monty Williams.

Bright Side of the Sun was able to film Durant’s entire pregame warmup Wednesday. There were no slips this time — only an alley-oop dunk at the end.

Excuse the quality, we used Twitter Live for the video. Next time, we’ll film it regularly.

Kevin Durant warmup ahead of first home game with Phoenix Suns https://t.co/h62rj7UbJj — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) March 30, 2023