Live updates: Phoenix Suns face Minnesota Timberwolves in Kevin Durant’s home debut with team

The Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night in Kevin Durant’s home debut. The game will be televised by Bally Sports Arizona and ESPN.

Durant is available for the Suns after he missed the last 10 games with a sprained left ankle. Durant suffered the injury in pregame warmups for Phoenix’s 132-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder March 8.

Durant is expected to return three weeks later and went through a successful and seemingly injury-free warmup Wednesday. You can watch it here, though it has poor quality from Twitter Live.

Durant’s return aside, this is a very important game for the Suns. They are just one-half of a game above the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, and for Wednesday, Phoenix will look to secure the tiebreaker against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota is 1 ½ games behind of Phoenix and could move within a half-game of the Suns if it wins tonight. The Suns could push more separation from the Timberwolves if they win tonight.

At the time this story is posted, Minnesota has listed star big Karl Anthony-Towns and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards as probable for the game. Towns was observed by Bright Side of the Sun in pregame warmups.

Second Quarter

— 2:38 left: The Suns lead the Timberwolves 44-41.

Durant scored his first field goal at home for the Suns. He has three points on 1-of-8 shooting with three rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes.

Phoenix is shooting 20-of-49 (40.8 percent) from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Minnesota is shooting 16-of-42 (38.1 percent) from the field and 5-of-15 from three.

Booker leads the Suns with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Okogie has six, and the Suns’ bench has 12 points so far compared to Minnesota’s nine.

Towns has 14 points to lead he Timberwolves. The Suns are outscoring Minnesota in the paint, 30-14, but the Timberwolves have 11 second-chance points compared to Phoenix’s two.

Kevin Durant scored his first home point with the Suns at the free throw line. Missed the second free throw.



Now just hit a fadeaway shot over McDaniels, missed his next attempt. Three points on 1-of-8 shooting with three rebounds and two assists.

Durant took McDaniels to the rim and was fouled. On his way to likely score his first home points as a Sun, Durant received somewhat of an ovation before a timeout.



Timberwolves lead the #Suns 36-35 with 6:32 left in the second quarter.

KD just crossed up Jaden McDaniels but did not receive a foul call when he appeared to get hit on a floater.



Then missed a jumper off a baseline out of bounds play. 0-of-5 from the field

First Quarter

— END Q1: The Suns lead the Timberwolves 25-24.

Stats here:

End Q1: #Suns 25



Timberwolves 24



Kevin Durant did not score in his first quarter at home but the Suns had a solid shooting period (12-of-23). They are 1-of-4 from 3, however.



Devin Booker has nine points to lead the Suns, who have an 18-10 edge in points in the paint.

— 3:05 left: The Suns lead the Timberwolves, 21-16.

Okogie just had a breakaway dunk that forced a Minnesota timeout. Phoenix is on an 11-4 run as it is now shooting 10-of-16 from the field. The Suns have assisted five of those shots.

Phoenix has 16 points in the paint compared to Minnesota’s six. Devin Booker has nine points to lead the Suns followed by Okogie’s six.

Towns has six points to lead Minnesota.

This is why they call him non-stop.



Josh Okogie just keeps on going!

— Suns backup forward Torrey Craig entered the game for Durant after the team’s timeout. Remember, Durant is on a minutes restriction.

— 5:47 left: Timberwolves lead the Suns 12-10.

Durant is yet to score his first points. He is 0-of-2 from the field but has an assist to Ayton.

The Suns are shooting 5-of-11 from the field. Minnesota is shooting 5-of-12 and has two 3-pointers, both of which have come from center Karl Anthony-Towns.

DA hammers it home

— Kevin Durant missed the first shot of the game. He is being guarded by Anthony Edwards.

Deandre Ayton scored a lob dunk to give the Suns their first points of the game.