SBN Reacts: How prolific will Durant be in early games?

This week was just a quickie on how productive you thought Kevin Durant, who was averaging 30 per game this year with the Nets before the trade to the Phoenix Suns, would be when he first comes off the injured list.

So far so good! Durant drained 23 points in only 27 minutes of play in his opening game on 10-of-15 shooting with only one of those being at the rim. His presence opened up the floor for his running mate, Devin Booker, to score an easy 37 points with 7 assists to help the Suns win easily over the short-handed Charlotte Hornets.

The 67% of you who voted in the poll got it right... so far.

Tonight, Durant is listed as available for the road matchup in Chicago against the Bulls. We’ll see how he does in game two.

He let it slip after the game that the Suns had planned to limit his minutes to 19-20 a game but he was feeling so good on Wednesday he played an extra six minutes, including the final three minutes so that, in Monty Williams speak, he could get used to the pattern of closing out games with Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Now Durant is available two nights later, but will be more needed against the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. So I’m not sure Durant will exceed 20 minutes tonight if they want him on the court Sunday too.

