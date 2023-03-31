Survey SAYS! Nuggets, defense are Suns biggest obstacles now

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

This week we asked a number of questions both nationally and locally on what people think of the Suns chances as a contender this year, now that Kevin Durant is healthy and in the fold.

First, I asked local Suns fans what would hold the Suns back most in the playoffs even WITH Durant in the lineup? Basically, its the defense between free throw disparity (Suns are -3 per game on average this year) and concerns about perimeter defense with the loss of Mikal Bridges.

I also asked which team was most likely to upend the Suns in the playoffs, and the top-seeded Nuggets came in first of course. A bit of a surprise was the defending champ Golden State Warriors, who are struggling to even get out of the play-in death tourney and the Suns have a 3-1 series lead against this year. But hey, I get it. Ringzzzz.

Speaking of the play-in tourney, the whole nation was asked which teams were most likely to get the 4th to 6th seeds in the West and avoid the play-in that way.

The Suns, Warriors and Clippers got the votes on that end.

That’s great, but then who will miss even the play-in, meaning they will finish 11th or 12th in the West? Fans think that’s most likely the Jazz and Mavericks who will be counting lottery balls in mid-April instead of playoff minutes.

Nationwide fans really think the Lakers will at least make the play-in, along with the upstart Thunder and Pelicans, according to the poll.

For just a quick glance at the East, nationwide fans are torn on who will finish 7th in the East. Hopefully that means they think the Twins’ new team will finish 6th?

Anyway, I can’t wait for the play-in and playoffs to start.