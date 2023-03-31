 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates: Suns hold off Nuggets for fourth straight win; 5-0 with Kevin Durant

Every game counts this late in the year

By Trevor_Booth
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns improved to 42-35 and remain at No. 4 in the Western Conference after their 100-93 win over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at Footprint Center.

Suns forward Kevin Durant had 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting and guard Devin Booker had 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting with six assists.

Here were our live updates for how the game unfolded.

Fourth Quarter

— 1:55 left: The Suns lead the Nuggets, 97-91.

Phoenix’s lead fell to four but Booker just had a huge finger-roll in the paint. He’s up to 27 points. Durant has 30. Nuggets timeout.

— 6:48 left: The Suns are up on the Nuggets 92-85.

Denver has cut Phoenix’s lead to as few as five. Durant has 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Booker has not entered yet this quarter.

Third Quarter

The Suns led 72-45 with 8:12 left in the third quarter. Phoenix then saw its lead fall to eight thanks to resilient play from Denver.

8:12 left: The Suns lead the Nuggets, 72-45.

It’s been a clinic for the Suns this quarter. They have been flowing well on both ends and have now held the Nuggets to 19-of-55 (34.5 percent) from the field.

Durant has 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes. Booker has 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and four assists. Paul has 11 assists.

Phoenix is continuing to build on its largest lead of the game.

Second Quarter

6:02 left: The Suns are up on the Nuggets, 40-32.

Durant is on a tear. He has 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (2-of-3 from 3-point range). He is finding his flow and looks very effective. Every shot looks easy for him.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is playing great defense. It has limited Denver to 14-of-37 shooting (37.8 percent) and 1-of-8 (12.5 percent) from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, but it is understandably limited without four starters. It is still an encouraging stat for the Suns.

First Quarter

— 3:21 left: Suns lead the Nuggets 24-17.

Phoenix is off to a better shooting start than Wednesday. The Suns are 9-of-15 from the field (3-of-5) from 3-point range.

Kevin Durant in 7 minutes: 12 points on 4-of-4 from the field. He’s made two threes.

Devin Booker has five, Deandre Ayton has four and Chris Paul has three.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has seven points. Denver is shooting 8-of-18 but has an 11-6 rebounding edge.

The Nuggets also have 16 points in the paint compared to Phoenix’s eight.

PREGAME

— The Suns will have the same starting lineup as Wednesday: Paul, Booker, Okogie, Durant and Ayton.

Starters for the Nuggets: G Reggie Jackson, G Bruce Brown, F Christian Braun, F Aaron Gordon, C DeAndre Jordan.

Here is our story on the Nuggets’ absences tonight. The article also includes an embedded video of Suns coach Monty Williams’ pregame press conference.

