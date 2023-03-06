Suns’ Booker named Western Conference Player of the Week

For the week of Feb. 27 through Mar. 5, the NBA named Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker the Player of the Week for the Western Conference.

The week covers the three games since Kevin Durant joined the lineup, in which the Suns were 3-0. Booker averaged 36.0 points (56.0% FG and 50.0% 3P), 7.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds over the three wins with just two turnovers combined.

During the first of the three games, Booker’s fourth assist put him ahead of Suns legend Paul Westphal for 7th on the franchise all-time assists list. During the last of the three games, Booker notched his 7th career regular season game with at least 35 points and 10 assists.

This is Booker’s 7th career Player of the Week honor and first this season, though he won Player of the Month over the first month and a half in October/November. Seven Player of the Week honors ties Steve Nash for the most in franchise history (mind you, Booker is just 26 years old).

Most impressive to me was the fact that all three of these wins came on the road. Now, Booker has a chance to settle in a bit for four of their next five games coming at Footprint Center with six off days over this stretch.