Secondary ticket prices for Kevin Durant’s first 3 home games with Suns up nearly 40 percent

Tickets prices on the secondary market for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant’s first three home games with the team have gone up near 40 percent since his trade to the team occurred Feb.9, according to statistics from TicketIQ.

Secondary market tickets are where tickets are resold or transferred by ticketholders. They are often resold on websites like StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

Durant is expected to make his home debut with the Suns Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ticket prices are up 35 percent for that contest and the cheapest start at $111. Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings is up 38 percent as is next Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The cheapest tickets for those games start at $141 and $196, respectively.

Durant is expected to give the Suns perhaps the push they need to win their first championship in franchise history. Phoenix has been exceptional in his first three games played with the team, as it blew out the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls before it closed a narrow victory on the road over the Dallas Mavericks Sunday on ABC.

Durant, who is certainly considered a top-five player in the NBA and is arguably the game’s best today, has been stellar in his first three games with the Suns. He has shot a combined 29-of-42 from the field (69 percent) and 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range.

Durant joked after the Suns’ win over the Mavericks Sunday he is off a minutes restriction set by the team in his return from a sprained right MCL. He played 40 minutes against Dallas and had 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

Durant hit the go-ahead shot in the game in the final seconds that helped give the Suns an eventual 130-126 victory.

These are exciting times in the Valley. If you want to get to the Footprint Center for a game, make sure you understand the price is definitely going to match the attraction.

For ticket information from TicketIQ, click here.