Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (37-29) vs. Thunder Post Game Pod

The original Phoenix Suns post game podcast. Pop a teeth-cracking cold beverage with us and listen to a not too-serious-podcast dedicated to the Phoenix Suns, hosted by John (@DarthVoita) and Matthew (@MatthewLissy).

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
Win for the Suns, but a loss as KD injures his ankle in shootaround. The guys try to comprehend what that means, praise Booker for his 44 points, question how involved will be with KD out, and enjoy what Terrence Ross did as the Human Torch.

