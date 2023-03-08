Open Thread: Thunder at Suns

This is a great place to be while watching the game.
Let’s go!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Recap: Suns blast Thunder, 132-101, behind Booker’s 44
- Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (37-29) vs. Thunder Post Game Pod
- Monty Williams: Kevin Durant suffered ankle sprain in Suns’ pregame warmups against Thunder
- ESPN Wednesday: Betting Mavericks-Pelicans and Raptors-Clippers
- Fanning the Flames - The KDBook Era is Off to a Hot Start
- Checking in on Thundering scorer Dario Saric
Loading comments...