Checking in on Thundering scorer Dario Saric

I’m not normally much for following the exploits of former Suns, but a little bit of it is inevitable. These were guys we rooted for as Phoenix Suns, and parting with them isn’t always easy for fans.

Dario Saric is a player the Suns traded on Feb. 9, sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for little-used Darius Bazley. Saric’s career with the Suns had clearly ground to a halt, as he was frequently not playing and often getting only single digit minutes when he did. He averaged only about 6 points in 14 minutes per game for the Suns this season, appearing in 37 games.

His playing time hasn’t skyrocketed in OKC, but Saric (so far) seems to have really found his stroke. He’s still averaging just about 15 minutes per game, but he’s now averaging 10 points per game on 77% true shooting, driven largely by a red hot 46% from downtown.

Saric has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, including a 21 point performance on 7/11 shooting against the Sacramento Kings Feb. 28.

This is not to say that Saric has “next leveled” or anything. It’s unlikely the veteran forward’s outrageous shooting numbers will last indefinitely, and almost surely wouldn’t be repeatable in high volume.

But he does appear to have found a nice role in his landing spot, and with his contract up after this season a strong run to end the year could help him secure at least a little extra something in free agency.

I think I speak for most Suns fans in wishing him good luck.

You’ll see Dario tonight as the Thunder visit the Suns in Phoenix. Make sure to give him a warm welcome.