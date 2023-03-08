ESPN Wednesday: Betting Mavericks-Pelicans and Raptors-Clippers

Funny enough on this NBA on ESPN Wednesday, three of the four teams in action have deep-rooted recent history with the Phoenix Suns.

Making an exception for the Finals series against the Milwaukee Bucks, these three teams are the most recent playoff opponents for the Suns, so maybe we’re doing more betting against rather than betting for.

Fortunately — as we’re nearing the final stretch of the regular season in anticipation of the playoffs — these squads are all pretty healthy for the most part (except Zion Williamson with the Pelicans). That means there are plenty of options for betting at DraftKings.

Skim through this primer, and go to DraftKings to place your bets!

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans, 5:30 p.m. AZ time on ESPN

DAL Spread: -2.5 (-110) | Moneyline: -140

NOP Spread: +2.5 (-110) | Moneyline: +120

OVER/UNDER: 234 (-110)

Phoenix’s 2022 playoff opponents are in action against each other tonight, and both are knotted in separate ties in the standings that they’d like to move up from. Currently at #5, Dallas is creeping up 2.5 games back from Phoenix while the #10 Pelicans are trying really hard to stay in the play-in picture, tied with #11 and #12.

It will be extra fun to watch how Pelicans head coach and former Suns assistant Willie Green plans to defend Dallas’s dynamic duo; New Orleans is better equipped than most teams to handle high-usage perimeter creators, so I wonder what the specific plan will be.

Betting Advice:

The Pelicans are still struggling without Zion (14-22 without), especially lately; they’re 3-7 over their last 10 games. Conversely after Tuesday’s win, the Mavs improved to 5-5 with Kyrie Irving.

While Dallas figures things out even more, the Mavs moneyline makes a lot of sense to me. Some player props I’m eyeing are 30+ points for Luka (-205) or 20+ for Kyrie (-800) if you want especially easy money.

Toronto Raptors at LA Clippers, 8:00 on ESPN

TOR Spread: +2.5 (-110) | Moneyline: +120

LAC Spread: -2.5 (-110) | Moneyline: -140

OVER/UNDER: 229.5 (-110)

Kawhi Leonard’s old squad, reeling a bit with three losses over their last five tries, comes to Kawhi’s new home, where the Clippers are 1-5 since adding Russell Westbrook.

While the Raptors are probably out of range of a safe playoff spot (5.5 games back of #6 Brooklyn), they still would probably rather be in the 7-8 slot (0.5 games back of #8). The #8 Clippers are just 0.5 back of #6 with 1.5 behind them for #9.

Betting Advice:

The number one thing you should look for is Westbrook assists. On the precipice of moving up on the all-time assists list, o6.5 assists is -145. He needs 10 assists to pass up Isiah Thomas for 9th all-time, so expect Russ to smash that over, or at least try to.

Remember to remember peace on a night where you may see so many familiar foes, and remember to be responsible with your money and not let the hate take over too much. And most of all, have fun and enjoy ball!

Place your bets right here!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.