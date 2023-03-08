Fanning the Flames - The KDBook Era is Off to a Hot Start

Paul is back! And so are the rest of us as we break down the 3-0 start to the KDBook era of the Phoenix Suns. In addition to the hot start, the guys discuss:

The performance of the guys off the bench;

The Mavs game and Luka’s meltdown; and

The national media detractors still hating on the Suns.

