Suns Reacts Survey: Call your shot on Suns-Clippers!

The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the LA Clippers (44-38) will face off in Round 1 of the 2023 Playoffs in a seven-game series. The winner is the first team to four wins.

The Suns will have home court advantage, beginning Sunday with Game 1 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns will host games 1, 2, 5 (if necessary) and 7 (if necessary), while the Clippers will host games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

Key things to know:

Clippers Kawhi Leonard is healthy for the playoffs for the first time since the second round of the 2021 Playoffs.

Clippers All-Star Paul George is expected to miss at least the start of the series as he rehabs from strained ligament(s) in his knee from hyperextension. He missed the last 9 games of the year, and only recently has been allowed to bend his leg again after three weeks of immobility.

The Suns are healthy, for the most part. Backups Bismack Biyombo (knee) and Cameron Payne (tailbone) suffered day-to-day injuries in game 81 and sat out game 82.

Each team boasts a two-time Finals MVP in Kawhi Leonard (Spurs in 2014, Raptors in 2019) and Kevin Durant (Warriors in 2017 and 2018).

Who wins Suns vs. Clippers, and in how many games?