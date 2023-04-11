Suns assistant Kevin Young receives permission to interview with Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is one of several candidates that will interview for the head coaching vacancy in Houston.

The Phoenix Suns granted him permission to interview with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN Sources: The Rockets are securing permission to interview Phoenix Suns associate HC Kevin Young for their head coaching job. Young spent eight years coaching in G League and has gained momentum as NBA head coaching candidate in recent years on staffs with Sixers and Suns. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2023

The interest in Young should not come as a shock, given his experience and previous interest from the Utah Jazz to fill their coaching vacancy.

Young joins a list of several coaches (including Kenny Atkinson) that will interview for the Rockets’ coaching job.

Each spring during the NBA playoffs, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz puts a list of coaches together with whom he’s heard chatter could become head coaches in the association.

Arnovitz released his 2022 list last this time last year, and the first name mentioned was Kevin Young.

Young, a Utah native, also took over for the Suns during the 2021-22 season when Monty Williams was out due to COVID-19 protocols. He went 2-2 in those games.

Coach Young was also the head coach in the Rising Stars Competition and coached in the All-Star Game during the 2022 season.

The Suns will host the Clippers on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs.