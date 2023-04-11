 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns assistant Kevin Young receives permission to interview with Houston Rockets

Kevin Young could be the next Monty Williams disciple to land a head coaching gig.

By Brandon Duenas
Phoenix Suns v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is one of several candidates that will interview for the head coaching vacancy in Houston.

The Phoenix Suns granted him permission to interview with the Houston Rockets.

The interest in Young should not come as a shock, given his experience and previous interest from the Utah Jazz to fill their coaching vacancy.

Young joins a list of several coaches (including Kenny Atkinson) that will interview for the Rockets’ coaching job.

Each spring during the NBA playoffs, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz puts a list of coaches together with whom he’s heard chatter could become head coaches in the association.

Arnovitz released his 2022 list last this time last year, and the first name mentioned was Kevin Young.

Young, a Utah native, also took over for the Suns during the 2021-22 season when Monty Williams was out due to COVID-19 protocols. He went 2-2 in those games.

Coach Young was also the head coach in the Rising Stars Competition and coached in the All-Star Game during the 2022 season.

The Suns will host the Clippers on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs.

