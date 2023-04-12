 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Suns JAM Session Podcast: End of Year JAMMY’s

The original Phoenix Suns post game podcast. Pop a teeth-cracking cold beverage with us and listen to a not too-serious-podcast dedicated to the Phoenix Suns, hosted by John (@DarthVoita) and Matthew (@MatthewLissy).

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

The regular season is over, which means it is time to hand out some hardware! The guys are dishing out the Annual End of Year JAMMY Awards. Who wins the Acid Jeans Award? How about the Jules Winnfield BMF Award? Tune in to find out!

  • Click the Subscribe button.
  • Click the bell to turn on notifications.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

The podcast is on a new feed, so please stop by and subscribe wherever you get your pods:

If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun