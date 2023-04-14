SBN Reacts: Suns favored by WIDE margin to win series against Clippers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans of all teams across the country.

Seems like just about everyone is picking the Phoenix Suns to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. You may have seen one-off hot takes on ESPN shows, but anyone taking the game of basketball seriously knows the Suns have the advantage over the Clippers, especially with Paul George sidelined indefinitely.

A full 88% of Suns fans believe their favorite team will win the series, including 41% thinking it will only take the Suns five games to win four.

But even nationally, the Suns are favored by a big margin. Across the nation, 79% of all basketball fans who are signed up for SBN Reacts think the Suns will win the series.

Now let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Didn’t 90+% of the whole nation think the Suns would defeat the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s playoffs? And make easy work of the Pelicans before that? Neither of those two teams even made the playoffs this year.

The Clippers are potentially the best team the Suns have played in the West playoffs over these last three years, even without Paul George healthy. Kawhi’s Clips are certainly as good as any West team the Suns have faced.

But then again, this Suns team is probably better too. Durant brings the top end talent up a huge notch, and its top end talent that wins in the playoffs.

