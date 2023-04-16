Video/Quotes: Suns coach Monty Williams’ pregame press conference for Game 1 against Clippers

PHOENIX — Here are select quotes from Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams’ pregame press conference ahead of his team’s first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On having backup guard Cameron Payne out in Game 1 and how the backup point guard spot will be addressed:

“I still think it’s a huge role. I think when you have ball handlers like Cam out, it does take away from your team just because of what he brings as far as pace and scoring ability and energy to the team. It does help to have other guys facilitate on the offense side of the ball.”

On working with different rotations in preparation:

“We spent, I don’t know how much time, but a great deal of the week just looking at combinations and looking at their rotations from different playoff and regular games, but it is hard to look at too much because of the new team that they have, a lot like us. It does go into your planning for the week, but we feel confident about where we are right now, just have to wait and see where it goes.”

On preparing for last season’s playoffs compared to this year:

“They’re different, in that, we were waiting to see last year, where this year, both teams are in the same spot. We knew who it was going to be at the end of the season and we probably were both just trying to figure out how much to play, how much to practice, how much to prep. Driving the guys crazy with all of the details, that kind of thing. So two different situations for us, but I think you learn from each one as far as how much you give the guys, because you don’t want them out thinking, but you also want them well prepped.”