Open Thread: Round 1, Game 1, Suns vs. Clippers, LET’S GO!

Let’s go!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- WATCH: Phoenix Suns’ pregame intro, starting five for 2023 NBA playoffs
- Torrey Craig to start over Josh Okogie in Game 1 for Suns
- Video/Quotes: Suns coach Monty Williams’ pregame press conference for Game 1 against Clippers
- Cam Payne out for Game 1 against Clippers due to back injury
- Suns-Clippers Game 1 Bright Side Preview: News, notes, quotes, keys, betting lines and more
- Stephen’s Study: Zooming in on Suns vs Clippers + a Clippers Perspective
Loading comments...