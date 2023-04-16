 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Chris Paul throws pass through Ivica Zubac’s legs for Torrey Craig layup

Point God.

By Trevor_Booth
2023 NBA Playoffs- Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Point God is back at it again.

With Paul’s Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers tied at 68 in the third quarter of Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday night, Paul threw a pass between the legs of Clippers center Ivica Zubac that led to a layup for starting forward Torrey Craig.

The Suns took the lead, 70-68, for the first time since 6:59 remained in the first quarter.

Paul has five points on 2-of-4 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists as the Suns lead 78-74 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.

